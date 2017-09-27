Sky-Tec solenoid line sold to Lamar Technologies

Lamar Technologies has acquired the Sky-Tec branded solenoid product line from Hartzell Engine Technologies.

Lamar Technologies is a supplier of Original Equipment solenoids in general aviation, supplying Cessna, Piper, and Cirrus, as well as other airframe manufacturers and aviation distributors.

“This acquisition will broaden our solenoid product offerings by adding multiple PMA applications to the legacy fleets around the world,” company officials said in a prepared statement.

Supply and manufacturing will be moved to Lamar’s Marysville, Washington, location immediately. After a transition period, the Sky-Tec brand will be phased out in favor of the Lamar brand, officials add.