182 pilot loses control during crosswind landing

The pilot reported she was compensating for a crosswind throughout the final approach to landing at the airport in Ely, Nevada.

During the touchdown, the Cessna 182T was “at a slight angle” and immediately veered to the right.

She applied full left rudder and brakes, but the airplane left the runway and hit a runway distance remaining sign with the left wing strut and left main landing gear.

The left wing strut sustained substantial damage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during landing in gusty crosswind conditions, which resulted in a runway excursion and a collision with an airport sign.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA285

This September 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.