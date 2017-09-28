Clay Lacy Aviation awards scholarships

SANTA ANA, California — Clay Lacy Aviation recently awarded flight training scholarships to two Orange Coast College aviation science students during a ceremony at John Wayne Airport.

Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel attended the event to recognize scholarship winners Lex Lizotta and Soraya Eftekhari.

“It is inspiring to see local students with a strong passion for flight,” said Steel, who represents Orange County’s Second District. “I am delighted to join with Clay Lacy in honoring these remarkable future pilots.”

About the 2017 Clay Lacy Scholarship Winners

Lizotta, of Huntington Beach, California, aspires to become a pilot for a major cargo company like FedEx.

Eftekhari grew up in Switzerland and now lives in Newport Beach. Her goal is to fly and train other pilots in seaplanes.

Upon graduation from Orange Coast College, each will have earned an Associate of Science degree and private pilot’s license. They both plan to complete their aviation education and pilot certifications at a four-year institution.