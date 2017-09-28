Continental names Air Power preferred distributor

Continental Motors Group has designated Air Power as a preferred distributor for factory new and factory rebuilt engines.

Air Power offers the full range of Continental gasoline engines. Customers will be able to request quotes, engine customization, and place orders through direct links from the Continental website and using dedicated phone lines.

“Air Power has tremendous experience in selling our engines and has been a long-standing partner of Continental Motors Group. They offer many additional services to customers, such as engine financing, very cost-effective shipping options, and a dedicated sales team. Furthermore, the experienced staff has outstanding knowledge of our engines. This guarantees the highest level of service to our customers, which is our ultimate goal,” said Chris Kuehn, vice president, After Market Sales and Support.

“We believe that Air Power will fulfill the needs of our customers when they have to make the decision to overhaul or exchange their original engine. Choosing a factory engine replacement over a field overhaul brings many technical benefits and more value to the customer, such as increased reliability, consistent optimal power output, industry leading warranty (backed by the leading OEM piston engine manufacturer), and reduced downtime.”

Under the new agreement, Air Power will maintain a trained team of Continental gasoline engine sales experts who will meet product knowledge requirements, maintained by training regularly at the factory. They will be available to answer all questions customers have on the intricacies of engine adaptation to a particular airframe and will be able to point out all the customizations available for each airframe/engine combination, Continental officials noted.