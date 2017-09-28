Superbird Paint Restoration System available at Aircraft Spruce

Now available from Aircraft Spruce is the Superbird Paint Restoration System, which allows you to purchase a complete set of paint restoration system products.



The system can be applied by hand using microfiber towels or with an orbital buffing machine, vastly improving the appearance of your aircraft’s exterior paint, according to Aircraft Spruce officials.

The Paint Restoration System includes:

Dirt, Grime & Black Streak Remover, one spray bottle, 22 fluid ounces

Paint Cleaner, one bottle, 16 fluid ounces

Paint Restorer, one bottle, 16 fluid ounces

Paint Sealant, one bottle, 16 fluid ounces

Price: $99.95.