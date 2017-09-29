CX-3 Flight Computer debuts

New from ASA is the CX-3 Flight Computer.

The CX-3 performs a multitude of aviation functions and may be used on all FAA and Canadian pilot, mechanic, and dispatcher knowledge exams.

Solve for time, speed, distance, heading, wind, fuel, airspeed, altitude, weight and balance equations and more.

A calculator, clock, timer and stopwatch are also built in, as well as variable settings for display and keypad backlighting, themes, scrolling speed and time zones.

Other CX-3 features include the ability to perform unit conversions during any step in a calculation, aircraft profile memory to save weight and balance information for your specific aircraft, and a micro-usb port which can be used to update the CX-3 firmware and backup user data.

The removable cover provides protection for the computer when it’s not in use and serves as a base for the unit when attached to the back. A no-slip strip prevents the CX-3 from moving around on the desk when in use.

Price: $99.95.