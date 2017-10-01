Video: What to expect at the Texas Antique Airplane Fly-In

Smitty Smith at FunPlacesToFly.com put together a “preview” video of what you can expect at this year’s Texas Antique Airplane Association Fly-In slated for Oc.t 13-14, 2017, in Gainesville, Texas.
“Here’s a taste of what you will see:antiques, classics, warbirds, replicas and homebuilt airplanes that will be on display throughout the event,” Smitty Smith notes. “All aircraft are welcome.”
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.