Video: What to expect at the Texas Antique Airplane Fly-In

Smitty Smith at FunPlacesToFly.com put together a “preview” video of what you can expect at this year’s Texas Antique Airplane Association Fly-In slated for Oc.t 13-14, 2017, in Gainesville, Texas.

“Here’s a taste of what you will see:antiques, classics, warbirds, replicas and homebuilt airplanes that will be on display throughout the event,” Smitty Smith notes. “All aircraft are welcome.”