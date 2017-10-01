Winning wings

The National Aviation Heritage Invitational, held in conjunction with the California Capital Airshow Sept. 9-10, recently unveiled its winners.

The Grand Champion Neil A. Armstrong National Aviation Heritage Trophy was awarded to the 1954 Grumman Albatross owned by Joe Duke of Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Winners in other categories:

CLASSIC: Paul E. Garber Trophy: 1944 Beechcraft D17S, Historic Flight Foundation, Mukilteo, Wash.;

MILITARY: Henry ‘Hap’ Arnold Trophy: 1942 Fairchild M-62A, owned by Larry Nelson and Todd Walker, Napa, Calif.;

LARGE: Herb Kelleher Trophy: 1944 Douglas DC-3 owned by the Historic Flight Foundation, Mukilteo, Wash. This aircraft also won the People’s Choice Award.