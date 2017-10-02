Bidding opens on RAF auction

Bidding is now open for the Recreational Aviation Foundation FUNdraising Auction.

Items up for auction range from VIP tours of Garmin’s headquarters and the Boeing Paine Field Factory, to a Harzell propeller (valued at $5,000), an Aspen Avionics Pro Plus Primary Flight Display and much more. Items are being added daily, RAF officials note.

An impressive group of aviation industry leaders is supporting the RAF mission to preserve, maintain and create airstrips for recreational access. They have donated top of-the-line equipment and services for an online auction.

Bids will be accepted until 10 p.m. Mountain Time on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

To preview auction items, click here. All purchases to be paid for by credit card.

Thanks to these generous friends of the RAF, the full value of each item can go to RAF projects.

The Recreational Aviation Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed in 2003 to preserve, maintain and create airstrips for recreational access.