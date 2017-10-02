Something rare in the air

Attendees who navigated past wild fire smoke and TFRs to get to the fly-in at the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM) in Hood River, Oregon, Sept. 9-10, 2017, were treated to a unique opportunity to see four OX-5 powered airplanes in the air at the same time.

Gennaro Avoliobar sent in these photos, taken by S. Hatch, of the 1917 Curtiss Jenny, 1920 WACO 9, 1928 Swallow and 1920 Command Aire, which all flew together over the Jernstadt Airport (4S2).

The viewing crowd agreed that the sound of the OX-5s was music to their ears.