Angels to the Island provide relief in Puerto Rico

When the desperate call to move medical and relief supplies from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to remote areas of the island, Angel Flight Southeast enlisted the help of a nationwide network of volunteer pilots to arrange for a squadron of planes to respond.

“Angels to the Island” include several pilots who fly their own aircraft from the United States to Puerto Rico where they transport food, water, generators, medicine, and doctors to airports in the remote areas devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The volunteer pilots, who have packed their own supply of water, food and other necessities, will be on standby to make short trips across the region, transporting relief items and people based on requests from authorities, medical facilities and charitable organizations.

Additionally, the pilots will be available to transport passengers with serious conditions to the United States for medical care.

“It takes tremendous effort to arrange these mercy flights with the various aviation authorities, especially during a time of crisis such as a natural disaster,” said Steve Purello, CEO of Angel Flight Southeast. “Already our volunteer pilots have evacuated eight people with medical needs and delivered food, water and medicine to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

Passengers with a medical need seeking relocation transportation can request a flight by visiting: AirCharityNetwork.org/request-a-flight.

Pilots interested in helping can volunteer for relief missions by visiting AirCharityNetwork.org/disaster.