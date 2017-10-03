Flamingo Air offers two scholarships

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Flamingo Air, based at Lunken Airport, is offering two scholarships through Women in Aviation Maintenance (AWAM) and Women in Aviation (WAI).

The AWAM scholarship, valued at $6,000, will cover tuition and fees for Flamingo Air’s Avionics Electronic Technician program. This program teaches students how to repair and maintain electronic systems such as radio communications, aircraft navigation systems, weather radar, engine controls, and any other instruments involved in the operation of an aircraft.

This scholarship is the second scholarship to be offered to AWAM since Flamingo Air created the Avionic Electron Technician program two years ago.

Additionally, Flamingo Air will be awarding a $3,000 Aircraft Dispatcher Certification course scholarship at the WAI 2018 Convention in Reno.

Flamingo Air has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships to WAI for dispatcher certification.

Those interested in the scholarship must be AWAM members, and can join the organization and apply for the award at AWAM.org/Scholarships. The deadline for application is Nov. 21, 2017, and winners will be announced March 24, 2018, at the AWAM Scholarship Breakfast during the 2018 International Women in Aviation (WAI) conference in Reno, Nevada.