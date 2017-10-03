Video: Fly along in the SBD Dauntless

Ever wonder what it’s like to fly the Douglas SBD Dauntless? Now you can get a taste of it with this video from the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino, Calif.

The Dauntless also will be the subject of Planes of Fame’s Living History Flying Day on Oct. 7, 2017.

There will be a panel of speakers, including aviation experts, historians and veterans, followed by a question and answer period, and a flight demonstration (weather permitting). The event begins at 10 a.m.