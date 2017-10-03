What would make your backcountry flying safer?

Backcountry flying poses its own set of flying challenges. Flying close to the ground, approaching and setting down on short, narrow runways adds risk to flying.

In the interest of furthering safety in these situations, the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) is partnering with the Air Safety Institute on a survey focused on the safety challenges backcountry flyers face.

The survey is short, easy to complete and probably unlike any survey you’ve ever taken, according to RAF officials. The survey should take about five minutes to complete.

Your input will help form the basis for safety content RAF and ASI hope to develop.

You can take the survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/rafflyingsurvey.