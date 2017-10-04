Garmin redefines flight displays and engine monitoring solutions

Garmin has introduced the touchscreen G500 TXi, G600 TXi, and G700 TXi flight displays, as well as the engine information system (EIS) TXi.

Boasting a clean-sheet touchscreen design, the TXi family incorporates greater situational awareness tools, according to Garmin officials.

Three displays are available, offering flexibility for panel configurations, including a 10.6-inch display, and two versions of 7-inch displays, in portrait and landscape orientations.

The 10.6-inch display can operate as a primary flight display (PFD), multi-function display (MFD) and optional integrated EIS in a highly customized package, while the 7-inch portrait display can be dedicated to any one of those functions, company officials explain. The 7-inch landscape display is available exclusively as a dedicated EIS solution.

The G500 TXi system is intended for Part 23 Class I/II aircraft under 6,000 pounds, while the G600 TXi flight displays are intended for Class III aircraft that weigh up to 12,500 pounds. The G700 TXi is exclusively for Part 23 Class IV and Part 25 aircraft that weigh greater than 12,500 pounds.

Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the G500 TXi/G600 TXi and EIS TXi systems are targeted for approval in the fourth quarter of 2017, which will feature an approved model list (AML) containing more than 600 single-engine piston, twin-engine piston and turboprop aircraft makes and models.

Flexibility

The three display formats support 26-approved cockpit configurations and more than 600 aircraft makes/models. Installation configurations vary as the TXi family is also capable of displaying engine information on a dedicated 7-inch display or in split-screen mode on the 10.6-inch display. Up to four displays can be installed in a single cockpit.

The TXi displays are available with integrated attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) and a display-mounted air data computer (ADC), alleviating the need to separately locate, mount and wire these sensors.

As an additional option for remote mounting, a combined air data and attitude heading reference system (ADAHRS) is available or AHRS and ADC are available separately.

Installation is further minimized for aircraft with an existing G500/G600 as the TXi series are compatible with previously installed Garmin sensors.

The TXi family also interfaces with the new GFC 600 autopilot and is compatible with a wide range of additional third-party autopilots available on the market, Garmin officials note.

Touchscreen EIS solutions

Available as an integrated solution within the 10.6-inch G500 TXi and G600 TXi system or as a standalone 7-inch EIS display, the TXi series display real-time engine indications. The TXi family supports various features, including lean assist mode, pilot-configurable advisories and more, providing pilots with the opportunity to achieve greater fuel economy, improved engine efficiency and superior engine operation, Garmin officials report.

Compatible with single-engine and twin-engine normally aspirated or turbo-charged aircraft, the EIS TXi system supports Lycoming or Continental 4/6-cylinder engines.

When the EIS TXi system is paired with a GTN 650/750 and Flight Stream 510, Connext automatically downloads engine and other flight information to the Garmin Pilot app on an Apple mobile device, which is then synced to flyGarmin.com.

The flyGarmin website allows pilots to view information such as cylinder head temperatures (CHT), exhaust gas temperatures (EGT), oil temperatures and more.

Pilots can also view flight parameters such as altitude and airspeed alongside an interactive moving map on the website.

Next generation HSI adds mapping

The TXi family boasts a geographical map overlay within the horizontal situation indicator (HSI) on the PFD, which also supports the overlay of NEXRAD, Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather, SafeTaxi airport diagrams, traffic, terrain and more.

Additional Features and Options

Customizable crew profiles allow pilots to configure and save settings such as audio volume levels, backlight settings, map configurations and more so they can be recalled prior to each flight.

Pilots can overlay and animate NEXRAD radar from FIS-B and SiriusXM Aviation weather on the moving map on the MFD.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) In traffic and FIS-B weather display on the PFD/MFD via the GTX 345 transponder or GDL 88 ADS-B datalink.

GWX 70 weather radar compatibility offers four-color storm cell display, as well as Turbulence Detection and Ground Clutter Suppression as options.

Support for a wide range of third-party weather radars is also available.

Smart Airspace highlights the airspace nearest the aircraft’s current altitude and de-emphasizes non-pertinent airspace.

Pilots can view and alternate between Garmin FliteCharts or optional Jeppesen charts.

Jeppesen VFR Manual charts (formally known as Bottlang charts) are available within Europe and European Visual Reporting Points (VRPs) can be overlaid on the moving map.

WireAware wire strike avoidance technology overlays powerline locations and relative altitude information on the moving map and provides both aural and visual alerting when operating near powerlines.

Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT), standard on the G600 TXi, presents a 3D depiction of terrain, obstacles, traffic and the runway environment, providing pilots with an elevated level of situational awareness. SVT is available as an option on the G500 TXi.

Class B Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) alerting is available as an option.

Compatibility extended to include the GTS 800/825 Traffic Advisory Systems (TAS) and the GTS 855 Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), as well as select third-party traffic systems.

Patented TargetTrend and TerminalTraffic is available with select traffic systems and provides pilots with a more intuitive method of judging target trajectories and closure rates.

Compatible with the GRA 55 radar altimeter, as well as select third-party radar altimeters.

Optional support for Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum (RVSM) operations.

An optional dedicated PFD controller provides pilots with an additional source to make adjustments to the heading bug, barometric setting, altitude bug and more.

A back-up GPS antenna is also built into the displays, providing redundancy in the event a primary GPS navigator fails.

Pricing

G500 TXi

7-inch display: Starting at $11,995 (*manufacturer’s suggested retail price);

10.6-inch display: Starting at $15,995*

Addition of EIS to a G500 TXi flight display starting at $4,995*

G600 TXi

7-inch display: Starting at $18,995*

10.6-inch display: Starting at $24,995*

Standalone EIS TXi (twin-engine, six-cylinder piston aircraft such as a 58 Baron): Starting at $17,935*

Pricing and availability of the G700 TXi touchscreen flight displays for Part 25 aircraft will be announced at a later date.