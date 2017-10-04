Maintenance programs for piston aircraft introduced

COOPER CITY, Florida — Just launched in response to the increasing cost and maintenance requirements in the $219 billion general aviation marketplace is the AeroEngine Protection Corp. (AEPC).

For protection against unexpected, costly maintenance expenses for piston engine aircraft, AEPC introduced a family of Piston Engine Service Programs (PESP). According to company officials, PESP minimizes the risk of unscheduled service and stabilizes maintenance budgets, resulting in predictable maintenance costs.

For newer aircraft, PESP risk of failure transfers beyond the warranty period and includes coverage for both scheduled and unscheduled service for components, accessories and overhauls.

AEPC programs are transferable upon the sale or trade of the covered aircraft, resulting in increased aircraft residual value, company officials note.

AEPC offers its services through its network of partnerships with FAA-approved repair and overall facilities, dealers, brokers, banks and OEMs worldwide. PESP programs cover most general aviation engines and airframes.