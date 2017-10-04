Rider Jet Center hosts Santa with Turbo the Flying Dog

HAGERSTOWN, Maryland — Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, Rider Jet Center at Hagerstown Regional Airport will host Paws and Planes: Holiday at the Airport.

Children’s book star, Turbo the Flying Dog, will be featured, along with Santa Claus.

Activities take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. According to organizers, the day will feature photos with Santa and Turbo, educational activities, story times, and more.

The free event is a joint effort by Aviation Insurance Resources (AIR) and the authors of the children’s book series, Turbo the Flying Dog, to raise awareness among the community about both aviation and animal rescue.

Pre-registration is available for Santa photos, but not required for the rest of the event.

Registration for a Santa time slot opens Oct. 5.

Details are available at: www.facebook.com/turbotheflyingdog

If special accommodations are needed (a quieter time slot? ASL interpreter?) contact the organizers.