Astronics Max-Viz hits milestone

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Astronics Max-Viz reports that more than 2,500 of its Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS) have now been installed in rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft.

Of the 2,500 installed systems, approximately 60% are on fixed-wing general aviation aircraft and 40% are operating on helicopters.

“Astronics Max-Viz is thrilled to pass this milestone and anticipates that our device will become even more recognized throughout the industry as a vital component of flight safety,” said Tom Geiger, Business Unit Manager.

“In addition, the recent ruling from the FAA permitting properly equipped aircraft to fly certain instrument flight rule (IFR) approaches to landing, in lieu of natural vision, should drive additional acceptance of this effective safety technology,” he added.

Astronics Max-Viz EVS provides pilots increases situational awareness and safety by enabling pilots to see more precisely during day or night in adverse weather conditions, such as haze, smoke, smog and light fog, even in the darkest night, according to company officials.

At night, pilots can also see and avoid clouds for a smoother ride. While landing, pilots using the Max-Vis EVS can identify the runway and view the terrain clearly to avoid wildlife and unlit obstructions.