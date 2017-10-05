Video: What’s it like to own a Cessna 310Q?

The PreBuyGuys recently interviewed Arthur Billingsley, a frequent contributor to General Aviation News, about what it’s like to own, fly, maintain, and manage his 1974 Cessna 310Q.

Arthur gives the inside scoop on aircraft ownership from aircraft ownership costs, aircraft maintenance, pilot training, great tips for every aircraft owner, and more.

There’s two companion videos, a cockpit tour, and an inflight video of the C310 cockpit in approach and landing into Fulton County Airport-Brown Field (KFTY) in Atlanta in stormy weather.