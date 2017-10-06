Thrush launches flight training programs

ALBANY, Georgia — There is an additional parking space being occupied at the already busy Thrush Aircraft factory, as Robert Garrett has joined the company as director of training.

Garrett, a veteran of the ag aviation industry, will oversee Thrush’s new factory-based ag aviation flight and maintenance training programs.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Science and has more than 8,000 hours of flying experience over some 19 years in the aerial application industry.

He has been tasked with setting a high bar for Thrush’s new training initiatives and establishing an ongoing rapport with students and operators nationwide.

To keep his skills at their very highest level, when he’s not teaching, Garrett will continue his flying by serving as an additional production test pilot at the factory.

Thrush is expected to host its first factory training class in first quarter of 2018, as simulator installation and final production of the courses’ new dual cockpit 510G are underway.

In addition to the combined flight and the simulator program for pilots, the factory will continue its on-site maintenance program for mechanics as well. That program has also received a significant upgrade in recent months as the company continues to strengthen its belief that the safest pilots and mechanics are those that receive the very best training, company officials noted.

“Every one of us here at the factory understands the importance of not just building great airplanes, but of supporting those airplanes with a training program that is second to none,” said Payne Hughes, president. “Robert will play a key role in making this happen, and I’m darn proud to have him join our team.”

Founded in 2003, Thrush Aircraft manufactures a full range of aerial application aircraft used in agriculture, forestry and fire fighting roles worldwide. Today there are more than 2,100 Thrush aircraft operating in some 80 countries around the world.