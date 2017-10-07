DeLand Showcase prepares for takeoff

The second annual DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase will take place Nov. 2-4, 2017, at DeLand Municipal Airport (KDED) in Florida.

This year’s show will mimic the inaugural show in design, layout, daily schedule, and hospitality.

But most important, the mission will remain the same: Committed to Sport Aviation, according to organizers.

“As we work to make Showcase 2017 even better, we will not lose sight of our focus to keep the DeLand Showcase All Sport Aviation — All In One Place,” said DeLand Sport Aviation Administrator Jana Filip.

Shop Til You Drop

Exhibitors this year represent sport aircraft, engines, fuel, accessories, and education. Demonstration flights will take place all day, every day.

“The Showcase is an ideal environment for sport aviation enthusiasts to shop and learn more about their aviation interests,” Filip said.

Interactive Opportunities for All

“At Showcase 2017, our focus is to help our visitors get more involved with flying for fun. There are hands-on workshops for builders (and soon-to-be builders) to learn new skills, as well as live product demonstrations, educational and informational forums,” she said. “New this year to Showcase, the EAA Workshops will conduct composite and sheet metal sessions, sponsored by Aircraft Spruce, offering great hands-on experience.”

And More

Showcase Flights, conducted at noon each day, allow buyers to observe the flying characteristics of a wide variety of aircraft, with each aircraft company given their “moment to shine,” according to Filip.

New outdoor Education Exhibits have been created at the southeast corner of the Showcase site, near the Main Entrance. Anchored by Embry-Riddle Aeronautic University, and joined by the Lakeland Aero Club, Eagles Nest Projects, and the Academy of Aviation flight training, there is plenty to attract the next generation of aviators. All students receive free admission on Nov. 4.

All exhibits will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. This year’s Indoor Exhibitors Tent will feature an enhanced Presentation Stage, manned each day by aviation radio hosts, Dave Shallbetter and Mike Daniels.

There will be ongoing product presentations along with interactive games, interviews, contests, and product giveaways.

On-site food and beverage concessions will be centrally located near the Show Center Tent, featuring live music by the Flying Musicians Association, along with interviews and presentations daily throughout the show.

Local EAA Chapter 635 will be serving pancake breakfasts all three days at Showcase 2017.

Tickets can be bought online now on the Showcase website, with special discounts for early purchases, EAA/AOPA members, and students. Group discounts are also offered.

Mobility scooters are available for rent daily during Showcase 2017. Pre-registration is required, via an online form on the Showcase website.

Underwing camping will be available on the Showcase Field. The Recreational Aviation Foundation will transform the infield of the Showcase into an Underwing Campground and serve as hosts and hostesses for the entire event. Underwing campers are asked to pre-register online.

Volunteer registrations are still being accepted and are also completed online on the website.