GA airport steps up in wake of Hurricane Harvey

As one of the only Houston area airports with the facilities to support military aircraft, and one of the only ones that were open during Hurricane Harvey flooding, Houston Executive Airport provided support for Army Reserve and National Guard units from all over the United States flying rescue and support operations during the flooding.

The airport served as a base of operations from Aug. 30, 2017, to Sept. 9, 2017.

Many different types of military aircraft flying in and out of the airport were Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters, Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.

To get an idea of the logistics, during this time, the airport saw 975 total operations. According to airport officials, 239 were confirmed military VFR, while the remaining 736 were IFR. Most of the operations were actually engaged in relief and rescue efforts along with regular operations.

“This was no doubt one of the largest logistical operations we have ever supported,” said Airport Executive Director Andrew Perry. “I am proud of our team who rose to the occasion, and am especially proud to have served along with the volunteers and military personnel that came to help us during the devastating event.”