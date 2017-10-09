NBAA donates to Las Vegas Victims Fund

LAS VEGAS — A day before the 2017 National Business Aviation Association convention kicked off, NBAA President Ed Bolen announced a $10,000 donation to the Las Vegas Victims Fund, in support of those affected by the horrific events of Oct. 1.

The NBAA convention, considered one of the largest aviation conventions in the world, officially kicks off Oct. 10 and runs through Oct. 12, 2017.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people of Las Vegas, especially those who have been lost, and their loved ones,” said Bolen. “The business aviation community stands in solidarity with everyone affected by this tragedy, and we thank the people of Las Vegas for opening their doors to us, especially at this difficult time.”

Bolen added that the association’s donation to the fund was a “small, but heartfelt way,” to honor city officials and citizens for their longstanding support for NBAA’s convention, and the business aviation community. During the convention, Bolen noted, NBAA would ask show attendees to provide contributions of their own.

The fund has raised more than $10 million to date. Officials are working with the National Center for Victims of Crime (NCVC) to distribute the funds to the victims and families.

In addition to thousands of attendees, NBAA-BACE draws more than 1,100 exhibitors to the Las Vegas area, and ranks in the top 25 largest conventions that come to the city. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates the show has a total economic impact of $49.3 million.

This year’s show runs Oct. 10-12 at Henderson Executive Airport and the Las Vegas Convention Center. NBAA-BACE will return to Las Vegas again in 2019.

Learn more about NBAA-BACE.