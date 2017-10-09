Sporty’s Classic Kneeboard, one of the products offered the longest by the pilot shop, demonstrates that sometimes old school is best, according to company officials. Its simple design withstands decades of use, they note.

Sporty’s Classic Kneeboard is an extra-thick aluminum board with foam backing and an elastic strap with a Velcro closure. Measuring 6” by 9”, it weighs just under 9 ounces.

“Over the years, we’ve evaluated dozens of kneeboards, all of which try to reinvent the wheel,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “But most pilots opt for our Old School classic as it does the job at a low cost.”

The only frill on Sporty’s Classic Kneeboard is a placard displaying light gun signals, the ICAO alphabet, flight plan sequence, special equipment suffixes, transponder codes, cruising altitudes and more.

The Classic Kneeboard is available for $12.95.