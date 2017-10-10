General Aviation News

An Italian sunset

One of the first photos to come in from our call for readers’ favorite photos of 2017 was from Piergiorgio Goldoni from Italy, who sent in this photo of a sunset at Modena-Marzaglia Airport (LIPM).

“A ray of sunshine pierces the cockpit of a Piper Pa 38-112 Tomahawk II of the flying school of the Aero Club of Modena during the sunset,” he writes.

