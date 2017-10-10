Online Backcountry Ground School launches

Just released is Basic Backcountry Online Ground School, an online ground school specific to mountain and backcountry flying.

The new course by Latitude Aviation offers a comprehensive study of concepts and practices unique to mountain flying, covering subjects like canyon flying, density altitude, performance calculation, and more.

The school put out a trailer on YouTube introducing the course:

According to flight school officials, Idaho is sometimes called “Southern Alaska” in aviation circles thanks to its diverse network of public-use mountain airports, many far beyond the end of any roads high in the Rocky Mountains.

More than 70 mountain airstrips provide access to portions of the high mountains which are, at best, a laborious trip on mountain roads, or at worst several day’s hike, officials note.

Basic Backcountry Online Ground uses the latest in Internet-based classroom capability, and presents mountain flying in a live seminar feel featuring a more than six hours of recording of a real classroom including real, unrehearsed questions from other pilots.

Latitude Aviation is a flight school located in Coeur d Alene Idaho, at Pappy Boyington Field (KCOE). Latitude offers primary training in its fleet of trainers, including a Cessna 172, Aeronca Champ, and Cessna 175 tailwheel bushplane, as well as primary and add-on training in tailwheel airplanes, instrument training and backcountry instruction.