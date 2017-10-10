Raisbeck Engineering to acquire Butterfield Industries

SEATTLE – Raisbeck Engineering will acquire all of the products and STCs of Butterfield Industries.

The deal is anticipated to close on or before October 31, 2017.

Butterfield Industries produces FAA-approved replacement parts for numerous King Air models, including PMA Direct Replacement Floorboards, Fuel Point Pans, Oil Residue Collection Systems, Air/Oil Separator Systems and Flow-Through Anti-Ice Kits.

“BI’s products are a natural fit with Raisbeck’s King Air offerings,” said James Raisbeck, founder and chairman of Raisbeck Engineering. “Wayne Butterfield, the founder of Butterfield Industries and principal inventor of its systems, has been a corporate partner and friend dating back to 1982. Many of the aircraft that carry Raisbeck modifications also carry Butterfield systems.”