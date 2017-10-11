General Aviation News

New owner for Tupelo Aviation

TUPELO, Miss. — Having managed FBO operations at Tupelo Regional Airport (KTUP) since June 2012, Airport Management Solutions now owns the assets of Tupelo Aviation after its purchase from the Tupelo Airport Authority was finalized Oct. 1, 2017.

The Avfuel-branded FBO provides its customers with Jet-A and avgas through both full service fueling operations and self-serve units. Corporate flight departments also benefit from the availability of office and hangar space including 77,000 square feet of hangar space.

In addition, Tupelo Aviation Unlimited holds the airport’s military fueling contract and provides ground handling services for major Southeastern Conference (SEC) college sporting events.

