uAvionix transceivers now work with ForeFlight

uAvionix Corporation reports that both the echoUAT and SkyEcho ADS-B transceivers are officially supported on the flight planning app ForeFlight Mobile.

What that means is that as part of the Foreflight Connect program, echoUAT and SkyEcho display ADS-B weather and traffic through the ForeFlight Mobile application.

“We are very excited for our echoUAT and SkyEcho users to have the full ForeFlight Mobile experience to deliver maximum situational awareness for pilots,” said Paul Beard, CEO of uAvionix. “Pilots have overwhelmingly expressed the desire for our products and ForeFlight Mobile to work together and we are pleased to announce official support and integration via ForeFlight Connect.”

echoUAT is a remotely mounted ADS-B transceiver for experimental and Light-Sport Aircraft. Price at $999, it delivers dual-link (1090MHz and 978MHz) receivers and a 978MHz UAT Class B1S transmitter.

It includes integrated Wi-Fi and direct wired communication options for use with popular transponders and EFIS models from Advanced Flight Systems, GRT, and MGL Avionics.

The internal, automatic transponder monitor integrates with legacy Mode C and S transponders for maximum retrofit capability at no additional cost, according to company officials.

The SkyEcho portable ADS-B transceiver is the third uAvionix approved portable ADS-B Out solution under the UK’s Electronic Conspicuity Devices program. It combines ADS-B receive, transmit, an integrated SBAS GPS based upon uAvionix’s TSO’d FYXnav, an altitude pressure sensor, and Wi-Fi in a portable battery powered package.