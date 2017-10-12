Companies team on affordable ADS-B annuciator

FreeFlight Systems has integrated its model 1203C SBAS/GNSS sensor and Applied Avionics‘ VIVISUN fault annunciator. The pairing delivers aircraft owners increased flexibility in achieving ADS-B compliance before the FAA’s Jan. 1, 2020, deadline.

The VIVISUN fault annunciator meets the requirements for pilot notification of an ADS-B Out failure, in an easy to install, sunlight readable, affordable package, according to company officials.

Customers can select from three, ready-to-ship standard configurations, ranging from a basic annunciator solution to an internal dropout relay and the ARINC 429 signal converter option.

Custom configurations are also available, officials noted.

“We are thrilled to partner with Applied Avionics to bring more affordable and practical solutions for ADS-B compliance to the market,” said Pete Ring, FreeFlight Systems’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We pride ourselves in the high-reliability and field performance of our systems, but in the event of an ADS-B Out failure, the VIVISUN annunciator ensures pilots have the most accurate inflight information.”

As a certified ADS-B position source approved for all ICAO jurisdictions, FreeFlight Systems’ integrated 15-channel 1203C SBAS/GNSS sensor is part of a fully rule-compliant ADS-B Out system when paired with a compatible, certified Mode S Extended Squitter transponder, according to company officials.