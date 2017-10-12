FlightSafety expands online classes

FlightSafety International has expanded its eLearning program with three new online courses: Performance Based Navigation, Human Factors-Crew Resource Management, and Single Pilot Resource Management.

According to company officials, FlightSafety’s online ICAO En-route and Terminal Performance Based Navigation courses will enable operators to meet FAA and EASA training requirements. The training includes RNAV, RNP, RNP-APCH, B-RNAV and P-RNAV, flight planning, flying, alternates, and more.

Human Factors-Crew Resource Management recurrent training can be taken online or at a FlightSafety Learning Center. The course modules include General Concepts, Fatigue Management, Decision Making, and Automation Management. The modules can be taken separately or as part of a recurrent course.

The online Single Pilot Resource Management training and simulator-based SRM LOFT courses present techniques and strategies that single pilots can use to meet the demands of operating advanced aircraft in complex airspace. The training focuses on a range of essential human performance and flightpath management skills and strategies.

FlightSafety offers over more than 100 eLearning and LiveLearning courses for pilots, maintenance technicians, and flight department managers. These self-service interactive courses include initial, recurrent, and specialty programs such as International Procedures, Safety Management Systems, Cold Weather Operations, and many others.