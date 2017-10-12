Video: Ride along with the drones

Red Bull DR.ONE saw 18 international drone racing teams from 14 countries put their skills and technology to the test on Sept. 30, 2017. Taking place at the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria, the event featured custom-built drones flying at speeds of up to 90 mph through the Trap Gates, which were inspired by the four elements: Earth, wind, fire and air.

Racing against the clock, the teams needed to use precision and strategy to maneuver around obstacles along the track to take the win.

After two days of intense racing, Austrian Bastian Hackl fought back to take the win in front of his home fans.

You can ride along with one of the drones in this dizzying point of view clip.