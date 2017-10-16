A picture is worth 1,000 words

Every year, we devote our two December print issues of General Aviation News to photographs sent in by our readers. It’s amazing the number of photos we receive showing airplanes in all their glory — from backcountry flying to a Cub sitting on a grass runway to a dad taking his daughter for her first flight.

This year we hope to include your photo.

Submit your photos through the form below or send them directly to Janice@GAN.aero. Include your address so we can send you extra copies of the issue with your photo in it.