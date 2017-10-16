New prop approved for Cessna 208 Blackhawk

MT-Propeller has received an STC for the installation of the next generation 5-blade Quiet Fan Jet scimitar composite propeller or a 4-blade scimitar composite propeller on the Cessna 208, 208B Blackhawk XP42.

These installations are already certified by EASA. According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the 5-blade QFJ MTV-27 Propeller on the C208 Blackhawk feature the following advantages: 200 foot shorter takeoff distance; 3 kts cruise speed increase; and more ground clearance for less blade tip erosion.

The installation of the 4-blade MTV-16 provides these advantages: Cruise speed increase by 3 knots, and approximately 35 pounds less weight than the original propeller.

The MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide “significant inside and outside noise reduction,” company officials said. They also provide best vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operation and have bonded-on nickel alloy leading edges for erosion protection of the blades, according to officials.

Additionally, they have no life limitation and are repairable in case of an FOD.

MT-Propeller holds more than 200 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft industry, as well as 30% of the U.S. aircraft industry.