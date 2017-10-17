Airport Courtesy Cars upgraded

Airport Courtesy Cars is in the process of being upgraded, with the service — which lists more than 1,800 courtesy cars nationwide for pilots — becoming fully web-based.



According to developer Glenn Brasch, several users over the past couple of years have asked for upgrades and improvements, with the biggest complaint being that the site did not work on certain devices.

“By converting Airport Courtesy Cars to a web-based site, the advantage is clear: The site will now work on any device,” he said. “Also, there is no possibility of bugs or crashes like an app. The information will be the same.”

“During this transition period, it is important for users to bookmark the web address on your device so service remains uninterrupted,” he added. “When you do this, the icon will appear like any other app on your phone, but when you click on it, it will open the website version.”