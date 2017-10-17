American Aero FTW donates to Navy SEAL Foundation scholarship

FORT WORTH, Texas – American Aero FTW, an FBO at Meacham International Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, has helped launch a new scholarship program for Navy SEALs.

The company made a $22,000 donation to support pilot training for former SEALs.

The Navy SEAL Foundation provides support to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families. The new scholarship program will help fill a gap in funding from the GI Bill by covering pilot training, according to officials.

Funding comes from the American Aero FTW “Red, White and Blue” program, which enables customers to contribute 10 cents from every gallon of fuel purchased. The FBO matches those donations dollar for dollar.

Foundation CEO Robin King said “Navy SEALs are the best that this country has to offer, and we are grateful for companies like American Aero FTW and its customers for aligning themselves with our mission.”