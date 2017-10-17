Check that off the bucket list…

Galin Hernandez, one of the forces behind Puerto Rico Flyers, sent in this photo for our Year in Pictures issues in December. He explained: “KIS Cruiser N819PR sits on the ramp at First Flight Airport (KFFA) North Carolina. Flying in to where the Wright brothers first achieved powered flight is an item I finally crossed off my bucket list.”

