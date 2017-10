Smitty Smith of FunPlacesToFly.com sent us this video he shot at the 2017 Texas Antique Airplane Fly-in in Gainesville, Texas, which was held Oct. 13-14.

He explains: “We flew a completely restored 1956 Cessna 172, named “My Metal Mistress,” to the fly-in. There was a huge variety of antique airplanes on display. One of the best fly-ins around!”