Yingling’s Lynn Nichols to receive Wichita Aero Club Trophy

WICHITA, Kansas —The Wichita Aero Club‘s eighth annual Wichita Aero Club Trophy will be presented to Lynn Nichols and Yingling Aviation.

According to officials with the club, Nichols led the “revival of a virtually dormant business to impressive levels of success.”

The nomination stated that Nichols literally “rescued” Yingling from imminent closure and has brought it to the point that it is now one of the industry’s leading FBOs, maintenance and service facilities, and the “go-to” destination for a broad range of products and services, ranging from interior modifications and aircraft overhauls, to propeller services and AOG parts.

It went on to note that “Yingling continues to add solutions to the industry’s major challenges, developing new maintenance procedures and programs that extend the lives of legacy aircraft. Yingling has also introduced affordable remanufactured airplanes that make it possible for flight schools and flying clubs to pursue a new generation of student pilots and rekindle the interest among individuals who had decided flying was just too expensive.”

“Lynn’s long-time service and commitment to the community of Wichita, his leadership in the aviation industry, and his noteworthy and ongoing success make him a highly deserving candidate for the Wichita Aero Club trophy,” stated Jeff Peier, chairman of the Wichita Aero Club.

The trophy will be awarded in January 2018.

The WAC Trophy is awarded annually to a living person, group or existing organization with a strong relationship to the greater Wichita area who have distinguished themselves in the field of aviation or aerospace within the most recent calendar year or during a cumulative career of significant achievement and contribution.