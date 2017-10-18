Broom named CEO of Citation Jet Pilots Association

The Citation Jet Pilots Owner Pilot Association (CJP) has promoted Andrew Broom to the role of chief executive officer.

Broom had served as CJP’s executive director since August 2016.

The board vote took place in conjunction with the 2017 CJP Convention, held Oct. 4-7, 2017, in Phoenix.

Also announced were the new members of the CJP Executive Committee: CJP Chairman Kirk Samuelson, CJP Vice Chairman Marc Dulude, and CJP Director Tom Abood.

“Over the past year alone, CJP has launched new efforts addressing operator safety, fleet advocacy, and industry partnerships, and we’ll have even more exciting announcements in 2018,” said CJP Chairman Kirk Samuelson. “Our organization needed a true leader to take on all the challenges of delivering on all these plans, and we know that with Andrew running all aspects of CJP, we have the right person to deliver on those plans.”

CJP’s mission is to help Citation owners operate their aircraft in a safe, professional, and efficient manner, while also fostering new friendships. To that end, CJP is focused on improving Citation safety and operations. This includes the newly-formed CJP Safety and Education Foundation and a recognition program for pilots dedicated to training called the CJP Gold Standard Safety Award.

CJP also hosts an annual convention featuring educators and experts, world-renowned aviation luminaries, and opportunities for networking with representatives from companies that support Citations.

In addition, CJP created the Russ Meyer Citation Library that now includes more than 1,000 articles and is considered the Citation community’s most extensive depository of Citation knowledge, technical data and expertise.