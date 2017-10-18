Corporate Angel Network raises $435,000 for charitable flights

Corporate Angel Network (CAN) and the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) raised $435,000 during a charity event at the recent NBAA’s 2017 Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas. The funds will be used to transport cancer patients to treatment centers.

“We’re so grateful to the business aviation community…for its generosity and enthusiastic support for CAN’s mission of humanitarian flying,” said CAN Executive Director Gina Russo. “Every charitable flight depends on volunteers and donors, and every flight touches the life of a patient. This event helps make those flights possible.”

CAN’s sole mission is to help cancer patients access the best possible treatment, by arranging free air travel to specialized care facilities aboard business aircraft. Since its founding 36 years ago, CAN has made more than 54,000 flights possible for cancer patients.

“Business aviation is a community that gives back and that values opportunities to share our passion,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “This event, and CAN’s decades of work planning humanitarian flights on business aircraft, allow us to do both. We’re very pleased with the success of this year’s event.”