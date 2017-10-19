Flight training experience award winners named

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association‘s You Can Fly program has revealed the 2017 Flight Training Experience Award winners.
Earning top honors as the National Best Flight School is SkyTrek Alaska Flight Training in Anchorage, Alaska.
National Best Flight Instructor winner is Zoan Harclerode from Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Regional winners also were honored for providing a high level of service to their customers, based on responses to the 2017 Flight Training Experience Survey, which closed in August.
Regional Best Flight Instructors include:
- For the Midwest, Jim Fellers of Blue Skies Flying Services and Pilot Shop of Lake of the Hills Airport in Illinois;
- In the Northeast, Robert Keleti of Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York;
- In the Southeast, Chris Dupin representing Destin Flight Works, of Destin, Florida; and
- For the Southwest, Scott Campbell of Sierra Charlie Aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Regional Best Flight School winners include:
- Northeast region, Take Flight Aviation based at Orange County Airport in Montgomery, New York;
- Southeast region winner FL Aviation Center, based at Tallahassee International Airport;
- Midwest region winner, Blue Skies Flying Services and Pilot Shop of Illinois’s Lake in the Hills Airport; and
- Southwest region winner, Texas Flight Aviation from Tomball, Texas.
The survey design was focused on four key factors: Educational quality, customer focus, community, and information sharing.
Flight schools and instructors identified as delivering excellent training experiences also earned Flight Training Experience Awards as Distinguished Flight Schools and Distinguished Instructors.
“The scoring for this year’s group of schools and CFIs was especially close as we analyzed the results of the 2017 Flight Training Experience Survey,” said Chris Moser, director of AOPA’s Flight Training Initiative, one of the components of AOPA’s You Can Fly program to help grow the pilot population. “Reviewing the surveys is always so inspiring because we learn about some incredible training providers and see how much their customers truly value their expertise.”
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.