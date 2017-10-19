Flight training experience award winners named

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association‘s You Can Fly program has revealed the 2017 Flight Training Experience Award winners.

Earning top honors as the National Best Flight School is SkyTrek Alaska Flight Training in Anchorage, Alaska.

National Best Flight Instructor winner is Zoan Harclerode from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Regional winners also were honored for providing a high level of service to their customers, based on responses to the 2017 Flight Training Experience Survey, which closed in August.

Regional Best Flight Instructors include:

Regional Best Flight School winners include:

The survey design was focused on four key factors: Educational quality, customer focus, community, and information sharing.

Flight schools and instructors identified as delivering excellent training experiences also earned Flight Training Experience Awards as Distinguished Flight Schools and Distinguished Instructors.

“The scoring for this year’s group of schools and CFIs was especially close as we analyzed the results of the 2017 Flight Training Experience Survey,” said Chris Moser, director of AOPA’s Flight Training Initiative, one of the components of AOPA’s You Can Fly program to help grow the pilot population. “Reviewing the surveys is always so inspiring because we learn about some incredible training providers and see how much their customers truly value their expertise.”