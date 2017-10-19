Leading Edge Aviation acquires Butler Aircraft Services

BEND, Oregon — Leading Edge Aviation, the parent company of Leading Edge Jet Center, has acquired Butler Aircraft Services in Redmond, Oregon.

Leading Edge Jet Center, an FBO at Roberts Field Airport (KRDM), provides fueling, aircraft detailing, hangar storage, maintenance, de-icing, avionics and more, to private aircraft all the way up to commercial airlines.

The Butler Aircraft companies were a cornerstone of the aviation community in Central Oregon for more than 70 years, according to Leading Edge officials.

The acquisition included the hiring of Butler personal, growing the Leading Edge Jet Center customer service team.

“We’re proud to be part of the legacy of community-oriented businesses at Roberts Field,” says Brad Fraley, president and CEO of Leading Edge Aviation.

Raised in Redmond, Fraley said he is committed to maintaining the friendly atmosphere that he remembers from his childhood when he would visit the Butler facility to watch planes arrive and depart.

“When customers arrive in Central Oregon for the first time, we want to create an experience that positively represents the businesses in our community and the values we stand for. We believe that Roberts Field Airport is the front door to Central Oregon and the Jet Center is where we welcome visitors with an unforgettable level of service.”

Leading Edge Aviation encompasses six major business segments including helicopter charter, flight training, avionics, maintenance, Robinson Helicopter overhaul, and FBO/fuel services.