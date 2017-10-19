General Aviation News

Straight Flight joins Raisbeck dealer network

Raisbeck Engineering has named Straight Flight, a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation, as an authorized Raisbeck dealer.

Founded in 1986 and acquired by Sierra Nevada Corporation in February 2007, Straight Flight specializes in heavy structural repair, inspections, modifications, paint, composite repair and fabrication, among some of the services the company provides worldwide. Straight Flight is located in Englewood, Colorado, at Centennial Airport.

