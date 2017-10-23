A chance to kick start your backcountry lifestyle for just $60

The Alaska Airmen Association will, once again, raffle off an airplane at the May 5-6, 2018, Great Alaska Aviation Gathering in Anchorage.

For the third consecutive year, Talkeetna, Alaska-based Above Alaska Aviation will build the refurbished PA-18-150 Super Cub.

Above Alaska Aviation will restore the Piper PA-18-150 to replicate original production line standards with “hidden” Alaska modifications.

Some of What’s Included

Wipaire’s Gross Weight Increase modification strengthens the wing to increase the gross weight from 1,750 pounds to 2,000 pounds, which allows 250 pounds of additional camping gear, moose, or even gold from a two-pound modification.

Micro Aerodynamics Vortex Generators are small aluminum blades affixed to the wing leading edge and bottom of the horizontal stabilizer. Working together, they reduce the aggressiveness of a stall, keep the tail flying at slower airspeeds, and improve slow flight aileron effectiveness.

Two sets of landing gear makes changing from big tires, to little tires, to skis much easier.

“A lot of folks change from big tires to skis,” says Above Alaska Aviation owner Drew Haag. “It’s handy to have the wheel skis mounted on a set of landing gear with the smaller tires and simply swap the gear when going back to big tires.”

The Willow Mountain Ranch Extended Baggage Compartment modification lowers the baggage floor nearly three inches and extends the baggage compartment aft nearly five feet, increasing the volume available for gear. It also increases the weight capacity for cargo and includes an oversize baggage door for easy loading of gear.

Tickets are $60 each or five for $275. Only 8,750 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be bought by calling the Alaska Airmen Association (907-245-1251 or 800-464-7030) or in person at Above Alaska Aviation, the Alaska Airmen office, Glacier Air, Northern Lights Avionics, Reeve Air Motive, Delcourt Aviation, and Stoddards.

Sponsors — as always — make the Airmen’s raffle plane a reality and have once again signed on in force. As of Oct. 18, 2017, they include: AERO, Aircraft Spruce, Airframes Alaska, Alaska Hydrographics, Alaska Wing Covers, Aviall, Buster’s Upholstery, Carbon Concepts, Dakota Cub, David Clark, Electroair, F Atlee Dodge, Great Lakes Aero, Hooker Harness, Micro Aerodynamics, Parker Cleveland, Poly Fiber, Reeve Airmotive, Scheme Designers, Sky Airparts, Stoddard’s, Tanis, Univair, Whelen, Wipaire.

Standard Disclaimers: The Super Cub will be raffled off on May 6, 2018. No need to be present to win. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen to purchase tickets. Proceeds from the raffle help fund the association’s annual budget and mission.