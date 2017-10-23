AOPA hosts final fly-in of 2017 in Tampa

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) will host its final fly-in of 2017 at Peter O. Knight Airport (KTPF) in Tampa, Florida, Oct. 27-28.

The newly expanded two-day format features all-day workshops on Friday, seminars, exhibits, aircraft displays, food, camping, a Saturday afternoon fly-out and more, according to organizers. Pilots can also learn more about financing and insurance options offered by AOPA.

“It’s been a great fly-in season and we’re looking forward to bringing our expanded two-day format to our members and pilots in Florida,” said AOPA Director of Outreach and Events Chris Eads. “Fly-ins are a great way for attendees to expand their aviation skills and meet other enthusiastic fellow pilots along the way.”