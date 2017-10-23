General Aviation News

AOPA hosts final fly-in of 2017 in Tampa

by Leave a Comment

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) will host its final fly-in of 2017 at Peter O. Knight Airport (KTPF) in Tampa, Florida, Oct. 27-28.

The newly expanded two-day format features all-day workshops on Friday, seminars, exhibits, aircraft displays, food, camping, a Saturday afternoon fly-out and more, according to organizers. Pilots can also learn more about financing and insurance options offered by AOPA.

Photo courtesy AOPA

“It’s been a great fly-in season and we’re looking forward to bringing our expanded two-day format to our members and pilots in Florida,” said AOPA Director of Outreach and Events Chris Eads. “Fly-ins are a great way for attendees to expand their aviation skills and meet other enthusiastic fellow pilots along the way.”

For those interested in learning more about drones, AOPA has teamed up with Drone Nerds to provide an interactive Drone Experience complete with a cage for drone demo flights and simulation flights.

Pilots flying in to the AOPA Fly-In should read the arrival and departure procedures in the Pilot Information Packet and note that the airport will be closed to arrivals from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly from Oct. 27 through Oct. 29.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *