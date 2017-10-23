Low Country Boy Scouts take flight

EAA Chapter 477 teamed with the Hiram E. Mann Tuskegee Airmen Chapter to hold a Boy Scout/Young Eagle gathering Oct. 14, 2017, at the Low Country Regional Airport (KRBW) in Walterboro, S.C.

According to officials with the SouthEast Aviators, it was a fun-filled day with speakers and local news stations broadcasting live.



Retired Gen. Harrold Mitchell, USAF, and C-17 pilots from Joint Air Base Charleston were on hand, as well as several local business and professional leaders, to share their aviation journeys with the kids.

More than 100 people attended the event, which kicked off with Young Eagles flights at 8:30 a.m.

After the Young Eagles flights and speeches from special guests, a barbecue lunch was provided at no cost for the Boy Scouts.