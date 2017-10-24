EAA Halls of Fame honor five aviators

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will recognize the contributions made to the world of flight by five people Nov. 9, 2017, when they are inducted into the EAA Sport Aviation Halls of Fame.

The five inductees are:

EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame: Rob Hickman of Canby, Oregon;

International Aerobatic Club Hall of Fame: Frank Christensen of Wilson, Wyoming;

Warbirds of America Hall of Fame: Clarence E. “Bud” Anderson of Auburn, California;

EAA Ultralight Hall of Fame: Mary Jones of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and,

Vintage Aircraft Association Hall of Fame: Jim Moss (posthumous)

The EAA Sport Aviation Halls of Fame were established to honor the outstanding achievements of men and women in aviation who share the spirit of EAA and its community, noted officials. Those inducted into the halls of fame are selected by their peers for mriad contributions made to their respective areas of aviation.

In addition, Lon Nanke of Oshkosh will receive the Henry Kimberly Spirit of Leadership Award for his efforts on behalf of EAA and the local community.

Tickets for the ceremony and dinner are $50 each (plus $2.50 tax).