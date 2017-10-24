Sporty’s updates Learn to Fly Course

Sporty’s has released the 2018 version of its Learn to Fly Course.

A major change is that the customer doesn’t have to select which format to use, according to Sporty’s officials. The Learn to Fly Course now includes all three formats for the same price: Online, for Apple TV, and for iPads/iPhones. Since video and test prep progress is synced automatically, customers can switch back and forth seamlessly, officials note.

“Pilots want to learn wherever they are and with whatever device they have handy,” says Sporty’s Academy President Eric Radtke. “This new course makes it easier than ever to do just that, whether it’s taking a practice test on an iPhone or watching HD video on a desktop computer.”

New iOS app

The enhanced sync capability is possible thanks to Sporty’s Pilot Training App, a new iOS app, built from the ground up to be fast and easy to use.

Pilots can use the app to stream video segments over WiFi or LTE, or save them for offline viewing. There are also sections for knowledge test prep, maneuvers, a training syllabus, and the Airman Certification Standards.

“This is much more than a companion app,” says Radtke. “Every feature of our online course is available in the iOS app, whether you’re using an iPhone 5 or an iPad Pro.”

Pilots can also purchase access to additional courses from Sporty’s Pilot Training App, including the Instrument Rating Course and the Flying with ForeFlight Course, company officials said.

Now with CFI Tracking

When studying with the Sporty’s course, students can invite their CFI to monitor video and practice test progress. That way, the CFI can review the strengths and weaknesses of a student to make real-time flight lessons more meaningful.

“This was an enhancement our customers wanted. They believe it is useful for their CFI to take an active role as they progress through the course,” adds Radtke. “Plus the CFI’s presence adds accountability to the student – is their student really studying once they leave the airport?”

More Features

Sporty’s 2018 Learn to Fly Course includes more features, including:

More review quizzes to keep attention sharp

Smart streaming technology to ensure the best quality video without annoying buffering time

Review notes for each video to make review sessions more efficient

32 new fully-narrated HD maneuvers to show every ACS element step by step

New and updated video segments on BasicMed, new ATC technology and more.

Sporty’s Learn to Fly course is also now integrated with Redbird’s Guided Independent Flight Training (GIFT) program. This means that the course may be used with the Redbird simulator platforms to practice maneuvers applicable to the flight training syllabus, Sporty’s officials explain.

Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course is available for $199.99.