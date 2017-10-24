Wings of Women STEM conference slated

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum (IWASM) will host its annual Wings of Women Conference Nov. 11, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The conference will be held at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio

The Wings of Women (WOW) conference is geared towards high school female students interested in pursuing STEM career fields, noted organizers.

Professional women mentors from various STEM fields spend the day speaking with students about how they got to where they are today.

Hands-on activities are available, according to officials. A light breakfast will be available and lunch will be provided.

Upon departure, each student will receive a bag of information from various colleges and universities about their select STEM fields.

An application is required for each student. The deadline for applications is Nov. 1, 2017, along with a $5 reservation fee that will be returned upon check-in. A parent signature is required for each student to participate.